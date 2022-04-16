LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six people were rushed to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon in Shelby County.
Shelby County Judge-Executive Dan Ison said the crash occurred just before 1:45 p.m. at Benson Pike and Elmburg Road.
Ison said police believe a truck ran a stop sign and hit a van. The crash caused the van to spin around, which then struck an SUV, he said.
Members from the Isaiah House Treatment Center were on the bus.
One person at the scene of the crash was airlifted to UK Healthcare, four were transported to a Frankfort hospital and one was taken to UofL Health in Shelbyville.
Eight people involved in the crash refused medical attention, Ison said.
The road is expected to be reopen soon, according to Ison.
Kentucky State Police is investigating the crash.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.