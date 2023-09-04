LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 61-year-old bicyclist has died days after he was hit by an SUV near Brownsboro Farm in eastern Jefferson County.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Joseph Merz.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the crash took place just after 4 p.m. on Old Brownsboro Hills Road, near Goose Creek Road.
Police believe Merz was traveling on Old Brownsboro Hills Road when he was hit by an SUV. That SUV "failed to stop," according to police.
Merz was taken to UofL Hospital via ambulance.
Witnesses were able to provide a vehicle description.
Police said they identified a woman as the driver. They spoke with her on Saturday, but as of this writing, no one has been arrested, according to Ellis.
Merz died Monday morning as a result of his injuries, according to police.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.