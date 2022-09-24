CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A car crash in Taylor County leaves one man dead.
Kentucky State Police said Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury crash on Bengal Road just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday.
KSP said a woman was traveling east on Bengal Rd. when she crashed into another car traveling the same way.
The driver who got hit, Jason Jones, died at the scene. He was 69 years old.
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office, Taylor County EMS and Fire, and the Taylor County Coroner also helped at the scene.
The crash is currently under investigation.
