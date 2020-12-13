LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 70-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision in Henry County on Sunday afternoon.
Kentucky State Police troopers were dispatched to an accident on Highway 421, near the Interstate 71 ramp, around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from KSP.
Police believe a vehicle turning left off the I-71 south exit ramp onto Highway 421 veered into the path of another vehicle, before colliding with it, according to KSP.
The driver of the first vehicle, New Castle resident Jan Davis, died at the scene, according to police.
A passenger in the second vehicle was transported to University of Louisville Hospital by Henry County EMS with unknown injuries.
KSP continues to investigate the crash.
