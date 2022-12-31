LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight people were hospitalized early Saturday after an SUV crashed into a bar in the Clifton neighborhood.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue, according to a news release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
That's when an SUV collided with a passenger vehicle that turned into its path from a side street. The impact sent the SUV into a spin before it crashed into the business which had eight people inside at the time, according to the release.
Five of the injured were taken to University Hospital and three others were taken to Suburban Hospital. Mitchell said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
The Hub Louisville at 2235 Frankfort Avenue confirmed on its Facebook page that a vehicle crashed into the business around 3 a.m. injuring customers and employees.
"Please keep all of the injured in your thoughts and prayers tonight," said the post. "We are so thankful for all the first responders who promptly arrived and helped." The bar will be closed for brunch to assess the damage with plans to reopen at 5 p.m. for New Year's Eve, according to the post.
LMPD said the drivers of the vehicles involved were not injured. LMPD's Fifth Division is investigating the crash.
