LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nine more employees at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a memo sent to United Auto Workers Union employees.
To date, more than 20 employees at the plant have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The nine employees who most recently tested positive were in the Super Duty trim, Material Handling, SUV trim, paint and chassis departments.
The union said no additional cleaning was required in most of the cases, because the last day of work for those infected was three days from the date of the positive cases.
"Our team leader and our group is very aware," Ford employee Shawn McIntyre said. "We have several times where our team leader comes down and wipes down the areas several times during the shift. We take our breaks, they clean them."
In a statement to WDRB News, Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker said the plant is aware of the positive cases, but no one identified as a close contact to infected employees has developed symptoms or tested positive for the virus. Felker said that indicates the workplace safety protocols are working.
"Our plants are a reflection of the communities in which they are located," Felker said. "Working closely with the UAW and external experts in infectious disease and epidemiology, we developed safety protocols to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace, which we follow at all Ford facilities globally."
