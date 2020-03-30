LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The chief medical officer at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, Indiana, is issuing a warning to Floyd County residents, saying the county has become a COVID-19 "hotspot."
Dr. Jayakrishnakamal Konijeti said he and Floyd County's health officer, Dr. Tom Harris, worry that county residents haven't fully embraced the state's stay at home order.
"As the chief medical officer of Baptist Floyd, a practicing nephrologist in the community, and as a resident of New Albany, I felt it necessary to update our local community about where we stand in this uncharted healthcare landscape," Konijeti said in a public service announcement posted to Baptist Health's website Monday evening.
Konijeti said he dubbed Floyd County a "hotspot" for the new virus because it has been able to test more people than surrounding counties. That's because of its access to the state health department's labs and through a partnership with U of L Research labs.
He said his announcement "will hopefully put into perspective where we are as a local community, in this global pandemic with COVID-19 ... This is important because I understand that people have been looking towards the (Indiana State Department of Health) website for updates on counts; however, the state website has been back logged and not been able to be updated quickly."
Konijeti also said that as of Monday, Floyd County has ordered over 525 COVID-19 tests. Of those tests, he says results for only a little over 200 have been returned. Out of those 200, over 50 were positive. That number, he said, excludes the many patients who are "persons under investigation."
Results of more than 350 tests are pending, Konijeti said, and the health department has identified "evidence of Community Transmission and 'Clusters,'" though did not say where those might be.
Konijeti said the county has seen "mild disease that can be weathered through by home quarantine, moderate disease requiring hospitalization, and severe disease that has resulted in respiratory failure and use of a mechanical ventilator."
The county has also seen cases in young people, as well as in older people without underlying medical conditions. Konijeti also said some health care providers, including nurses, in several facilities in the county have tested positive.
He said that while there is no timeline for flattening the curve, many healthcare providers and workers realize "the need to try and control the 'apex,'" of the virus, which is the peak for the number of cases.
"In reality, we may not be able to 'flatten the curve' until testing becomes more on-demand, and that is still on the horizon," Konijeti said. "It is of the utmost importance that the community that we serve stays informed and educated and be kept up to date."
Konijeti is urging Floyd County residents to monitor the Floyd County Health Department website, which can be accessed by clicking here, and the Indiana State Department of Health website, accessible here, for factual information about the pandemic.
"My simple request is that the community we all love please take seriously the 'shelter at home/in place' order that has been issued. Unfortunately, that is not an extended spring break, and we shouldn't be seeing as much traffic and activity around town as we have been," Konijeti said.
"I would like for the community to take real action to limit travel and activities around the community to only essential needs. Even if you are healthy, your activities and actions can deeply effect other members of the community," he said.
On Monday, Indiana reported 273 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 1,786. The state also announced three more deaths, bringing that total to 35. As of Monday morning, 11,658 tests had been reported to the ISDH, which was up from 9,830 reported on Sunday.
Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, said Hoosiers should expect a "peak surge" in mid-April to mid-May.
To see a complete breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases in Indiana by county, click here.
