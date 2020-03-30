LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bracing for COVID-19 cases to spike in Indiana in the coming weeks, Indiana health officials said Monday they're working to create new hospital beds and give health care workers more protective gear.
Based on models that predict cases of the respiratory illness, Indiana should expect a "peak surge" in mid-April to mid-May, said Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.
State leaders are working with hospitals in different parts of the state to handle high volumes of COVID-19 patients in each region.
“Indiana already has hospitals that can turn every bed they have into critical care beds, and we have identified those sites as possible surge hospitals for each region," Sullivan said.
Indiana hospitals now have 1,940 intensive-care beds available, a 35 percent increase from the "baseline" inventory before the COVID-19 outbreak, she said. But health officials plan to double that capacity by converting other beds, using operating suites and using space in facilities like elective surgery centers.
In particular, Sullivan said, plans call to move "less critical patients" to medical clinics, unopened floors of state-owned hospitals in Indianapolis and Richmond.
If needed, she said, recently closed hospitals in Michigan City and St. Joseph County could handle patients, while a new rehabilitation center in Clark County also could provide "step down beds for non-critically ill patients."
State officials also are working to increase the 1,177 ventilators across the state.
Indiana University Health, for example, is repurposing anesthesia machines into ventilators and tracking every ventilator and can provide them to a facility that runs low, said Dr. Chris Weaver, a health system senior vice president.
"We can transfer and get the right amount of ventilators to their site at any time," he said.
Indiana reported 273 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 1,786. Statewide, 35 people have died, including three new deaths reported Monday.
State health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box cited new data that shows 86 percent of Hoosiers who have died from COVID-19 were over 60 and 40 percent were older than 80. Two-thirds of those deaths were men.
“We believe that this really reflects the fact that men have higher percentages of cardiac disease, diabetes and are oftentimes a higher rate of smoking than women here in the state of Indiana,” she said.
This story will be updated.
