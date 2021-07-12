LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car crash caused a vehicle to slam into a bank in downtown Louisville Monday afternoon.
It happened just after 1 p.m. at the corner of South 6th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, at the River City Bank.
A witness to the crash said he saw a red vehicle run a red light on South 6th Street. At the same time, a silver vehicle crossed the intersection with a green light. The two vehicles collided, and the red vehicle knocked over a metal railing and crashed into the bank.
A woman inside the red vehicle was injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital.
LMPD says none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.