SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are countless veterans suffering from PTSD but a retreat center wants to change that.
Active Heroes in Shepherdsville is a place where veterans have 150 acres to reconnect and heal.
"It's a permanent solution to a temporary problem," Todd Dunn, a veteran said.
The problem is veteran suicide, he said, and the solution is reconnecting with the people you love in nature.
"He just told me, he said 'I didn't believe in faith,' he said, 'but I got faith now,'" Dunn said.
That's just one story Dunn shared with WDRB News about the impact of Active Heroes Retreat Center but there are countless others.
"It takes you out of the chaos that you have being in the city or on your drive to work or whatever," Athena Williamson, Active Heroes executive director, said. "You can come out here. You can relax."
The National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report found on average nearly 17 veterans died by suicide everyday in 2020.
Dunn is a veteran who has been at the lowest point.
"Years later, just trigger points happened and I tried to take my own life, and I think about, if we could rewind and have this facility 20 years ago, how many lives could be saved, how many opportunities could there be," Dunn said.
It's tucked away from the hustle and bustle about seven miles off I-65 in Shepherdsville.
The 150 acres provides a place to hike, play disc golf, practice archery, just a place to sit back and relax.
"They can take a step back," Williamson said. "They can refocus focus their life. They can find purpose again."
There's even two cabins that vets can rent out for five days at a time.
The goal is to eventually have more than two to allow for people to come in groups and bond.
"If we want to help eliminate veteran suicide, you need to focus on the whole family and providing community support, finding other connections," Williamson said. "If they don't have a family, then who's gonna support them. Well, we're here to do that."
They're making a connection and providing nature based therapy for veterans during their darkest times. For more information, click here.
