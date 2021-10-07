LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several law enforcement agencies converged on a school in Bullitt County Thursday morning to prepare for the unthinkable.
Actors, fake bullets and plastic guns were all used at Bullitt Central High School for active shooter training.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office invited a section of the Department of Homeland Security into the school to conduct the training while students and staff were on fall break.
All week, 10 different area law enforcement agencies, including Bullitt County Sheriff's Office, LMPD, Shepherdsville Police Department, and others, have been learning techniques and tactics to handle an active shooter. On Thursday, those were put into action with simulated scenarios. While the training was held at a school, a school shooting was not the only situation in the training. Our crews were let inside the training when they were practicing an active shooter at a party.
First responders learned from instructors with the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center on how to respond. FLETC travels around the country to conduct different types of trainings for law enforcement agencies.
One of the big changes officers learned in active shooter response is first responders no longer wait for a perimeter to be secured before going into a shooting -- and sometimes they go in alone, or with only a few other officers. Bullitt County Sheriff Walt Sholar said this change took place several years ago, but not all agencies are up to speed on the change.
Instructors say every few seconds of waiting means someone could be dying, which is why they are trying to shorten the waiting period.
"It's something that I worry about every day, and this has helped me because all of the training we can get is going to better prepare our deputies, our officers, our first responders to be able to deal with whatever threat may come down the pipe," said Sholar.
During the training, some officers went into a scenario on their own with a FLETC instructor to walk them through what should happen. Other times, a group of officers would respond. FLETC says the point of the training is to simulate how a situation might be in real life.
Nineteen first responders are taking part in the training.
Empty hallways and classrooms @bcpsky gives law enforcement like @bullittcountySO the perfect opportunity to train for active shooter situations. In this instance, police are training for a shooter at a party. @WDRBNews CAUTION: music with explicit language pic.twitter.com/a0eyEBazpg— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) October 7, 2021
Sholar says this week the officers will serve as students learning the techniques, and next week they'll act as teachers as they take what they've learned back to their departments.
Sholar says he plans to have another training event in the future.
"Anytime is a good time to do this training," said Sholar.
