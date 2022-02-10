LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville native will be performing at the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Actress Sandra Mae Frank will perform the National Anthem with country artist Mickey Guyton and "America the Beautiful" with R&B singer Jhene Aiko in American Sign Language on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf.
Frank is a Louisville native who attended the Kentucky School for the Deaf. News of her performance was shared by Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday, who said his ASL interpreter Virginia Moore told him about Frank being chosen by the NFL.
"She (Frank) is a successful actress performing in shows like New Amsterdam and more. We are proud that Sandra Mae is representing the Commonwealth and our ASL community this weekend on the national stage," said Beshear. "As Virginia has taught us, there is nothing more important than inclusion, and Sandra Mae is ensuring that happens during one of our country's biggest events."
The news is out! See you all at #SuperBowl on Feb 13th!Honored to sing in #ASL alongside with @MickeyGuyton and @JheneAiko 🤩🤗With @NAD1880 for their incredible support on this journey!https://t.co/3O3HwhMZQ7— Sandra Mae Frank (she/her) (@sandy21mae) February 1, 2022
Frank plays Dr. Wilder on "New Amsterdam" and played Abigail on "Zoey's Playlist." She also starred in the movie "Multiverse" in 2019, which also featured Oscar winning actress Marlee Matlin.
Frank's ASL performance is part of the Super Bowl 56 pre-game show on Feb. 13.
