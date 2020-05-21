LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Deputy Chief of Police Robert Schroeder will become interim chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department in July.
Schroeder, the commander of LMPD's Administrative Bureau, will take over for Chief Steve Conrad, who announced Thursday he will retire June 30 after more than eight years in charge.
Schroeder started his law enforcement career in 1997 in Louisville. He is credited with helping implement LMPD's use of body cameras and led the team that created LMPD's Crime Information Center and Real Time Crime Center.
Louisville Metro Council President David James, who served with Schroeder as police officer, said he looks forward to seeing Schroeder grow in the position.
"He works long hours, is dedicated to his men and women that serve on the police department and he's also very dedicated to this community," he said.
In a message to his officers, Conrad said they are in capable hands with Schroeder. Mayor Greg Fischer, in a statement released Thursday, also voiced his confidence in Schroeder's ability to lead.
As for the search for LMPD's next chief, many are now calling for the city to take that effort nationwide.
