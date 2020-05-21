LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad plans to retire in June after more than eight years in charge, a move that comes as his department faces national scrutiny over the death of Breonna Taylor.
Mayor Greg Fischer said in a news release that Conrad told him of his decision Thursday. Fischer named Col. Robert Schroeder to serve as interim chief after Conrad's departure.
"It has been the highlight of my professional career to be Louisville’s police chief," Conrad, a Louisville native, said in the release. "LMPD is full of amazing men and women who come to work each day to do their best for this community and it has been a privilege to lead them."
Fischer did not ask Conrad to retire, said Jessie Halladay, a police department spokeswoman.
In recent weeks, Conrad has endured criticism for his department's handling of a fatal March shooting of Taylor, a black woman, who was killed in her home near Pleasure Ridge Park during a narcotics raid.
An investigation into the shooting was sent to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron this week. On Thursday, the FBI announced its own probe of the case.
Conrad's tenure has been marked by several high-profile controversies, including convictions of two former officers for sexually abused teen participants in the youth mentoring Explorer program. Seven civil lawsuits are pending against the department and city.
Complaints about officers victimizing youths who wanted to be police officers surfaced years ago, with one internal investigation starting in 2013, but Conrad failed to launch a larger probe and only shut down the Explorer program when an explosive lawsuit was filed laying out allegations of ongoing abuse.
He also was chief during a rise in violence in the city, a period in recent years marked by multiple years with more than 100 murders. In 2016, police investigated a record 117 homicides.
In addition, Conrad has been criticized for traffic stops that concentrated on black residents and prompted numerous civil rights lawsuits. And millions have already been paid out in settlements of other lawsuits in just the last few years.
Some Metro Council members have for years called for Conrad to be replaced and in 2016 the River City FOP Lodge gave him a no-confidence vote after he reorganized the department.
Conrad, 62, started his law enforcement career with the then-Louisville Police Department in 1980 and was assistant chief of the merged Louisville Metro Police Department when he left in 2005 to become police chief in Glendale, Arizona.
Conrad returned to Louisville in 2012, when new Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer selected him to lead the department. He succeeded Chief Robert White, who left to become Denver’s chief.
Under Conrad, the majority of officers began using body cameras and he often released video to reporters and citizens just hours after a police shooting.
Fischer, who is serving his third and final term as mayor, said in his news release that he is ordering the police department to report directly to Amy Hess, his Chief of Public Safety.
Hess was the special agent in charge of the Louisville FBI field office and a former executive assistant director of the FBI’s Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch.
"For us to have true public safety, it is critical the community have trust in our Police Department," Fischer said. "My administration will work tirelessly to continue to build that trust. My thanks go to all those involved in that work – to the men and women of the LMPD, for the difficult and often dangerous work they do, and for their efforts to create strong police community relationships, and to the many community members who are committed to helping us create the Louisville we all want."
