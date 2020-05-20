LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department's investigation into the March 13 shooting death of Breonna Taylor has been turned over to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for review, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Wednesday.
The city is also preparing to provide investigative details to the FBI and U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman, Fischer said.
Today the Public Integrity Unit (PIU) of the @LMPD provided the Breonna Taylor investigation file to the Office of Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and is in the process of providing the same materials to the FBI and the US Attorney. 1/2— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) May 20, 2020
"My only goal is to get the truth, and we will continue to work with these external agencies, as well as the community, to accomplish that goal," Fischer said.
Cameron's office was asked to serve as the special prosecutor in the case after Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine recused himself from reviewing the investigation. In recusing himself, Wine said his office "is conflicted" because it is prosecuting a case against Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who is charged with attempted murder of a police officer in connection with the incident.
Taylor's death has gained national attention and has prompted her family to file a wrongful death lawsuit against LMPD officers Myles Cosgrove, Brett Hankison and John Mattingly, who busted into Taylor's apartment to serve a search warrant in a drug investigation.
In asking a judge to approve a "no-knock" warrant to search Taylor's apartment, officers claimed suspected drug dealer Jamarcus Glover was using the residence to receive packages and keep narcotics or proceeds from drug sales. A U.S. postal inspector in Louisville, however, said his office found "no packages of interest" going to Taylor's residence, according to a recent WDRB News report, and police did not use his office to verify the matter.
The officers have said they repeatedly knocked on Taylor's door and announced their presence, according to LMPD's initial report on the incident, but they eventually used a battering ram to enter the unit.
Police said Walker began shooting at them and hit Mattingly in the leg, which is why officers fired. Walker thought Taylor's apartment was being robbed, according to his attorney.
Taylor was shot at least eight times, according to the lawsuit, and killed. Nothing illegal was found in her apartment, and Glover had been taken into custody at his home several miles away before the raid on Taylor's apartment began, according to the lawsuit.
There is no body camera footage of the raid, because the officers involved were in LMPD's Criminal Interdiction Division, which doesn't require officers wear body cameras.
