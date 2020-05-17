LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The controversial drug raid that killed 26-year-old Breonna Taylor is still being investigated by authorities, but regardless, the attorney for Taylor's estate says her surviving family members already know enough to make important demands of LMPD.
The overnight raid back in March left an officer injured, a man, Kenneth Walker, behind bars and Taylor, a former EMT, dead.
Even though police say they announced themselves before ramming the door during the drug raid and shot only after they were shot at, attorneys for Walker and Taylor's estate say police botched the raid: never knocked, didn't follow protocol, were at the wrong home, and they say Walker only shot because he thought he was fending off a robbery.
"This isn't a case that just relates to, you know, getting some sort of a settlement. It is non-negotiable for us to even talk to the city, right now, until they tell us — point blank — what they are going to do to fix these laundry list of problems that are going on," said Sam Aguiar, an attorney for the Taylor family.
Specifically, Aguiar says Taylor's mother is requesting two key policy changes.
She wants the department to eliminate no-knock warrants for all but the most extreme situations (such as a suspected murderer or terrorist). She also wants the department to require the use of a body camera for all search warrants.
Police say there is no body camera footage from the raid as officers in LMPD criminal interdiction division do not wear body cameras.
"Ms. Taylor's family right now is adamant that reform has to happen," Aguiar said.
Aguiar also says another change should be made at the department, where Chief Steve Conrad is now in the hot seat.
"In terms of what the public could do right now in their interactions. They could call for the resignation of Chief Conrad. Chief Conrad's history has been flooded with controversy, with conspiracy, with deception," he said.
That request comes just days after Mayor Greg Fischer wouldn't say if he's still confident in Conrad in an interview with WDRB News.
"I'm just not going to be thrown into that question," the mayor deflected.
Fischer called Taylor's mother Friday to offer his condolences, but Aguiar says that was the extent of it, and the mayor didn't respond to any of her demands for LMPD.
