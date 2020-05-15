LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police drug investigation that killed an EMT is getting national attention, as calls mount for a federal investigation.
On March 13, the LMPD Criminal Interdiction Division conducted a drug investigation at the home of Breonna Taylor. Court records show investigators believed a suspected drug dealer was using Taylor's apartment to pick up packages.
Police said they knocked on the door and identified themselves, but when they didn't get an answer, they forced their way inside. Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, believed someone was breaking into their home and shot at police.
One officer was injured in the shooting. Taylor was killed when police fired shots. Walker was arrested. Nothing illegal was found in the home.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said the Public Integrity Unit is nearing completion of it's investigation. That report will then be turned over to federal investigators for review.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer addressed the investigation during an interview Friday on WDRB in the Morning. Here is a transcript.:
Candyce Clifft: This Criminal Interdiction Division, Mayor Fischer, carried out the raid, and in a city that has promised transparency, why does this group in particular not wear body cameras?
Fischer: The important thing, Candyce, here for this case is that we get to the truth, and we get to the facts. The family deserves that. Breonna Taylor deserves that as well. The fact that she’s gone obviously is a tragedy for the entire community. That’s the main focus, and the investigation, obviously, will address issues like the body cameras. As a matter of course, they do not wear those. They are undercover narcotics agents. Those will be the types of things that will be looked at in the investigation. As you know, I’ve called on the FBI, the U.S. Attorney, the attorney general to make sure that they are reviewing the investigation. We anticipate on sending it to them sometime next week so that the public can be assured that all the facts will come out in this case. That’s all I am interested in right now is making sure that we get to the truth, we get to justice and that Breonna’s family gets the information that they deserve as well.
Sterling Riggs: People are calling elected officials and demanding action. We understand that you don't have the ability to file any charges, but you can demand accountability for procedures. What questions do you want LMPD to answer about this case?
Fischer: It is totally understandable how the community feels right now. There’s a huge amount of emotions around this case. There’s all types of historical context in terms of unequal power between law enforcement and communities of color, and that’s got to be realized when we look at any case, especially when it involves a case like this right now. And that’s why investigations and oversight of investigations are so important. Again, that’s why it is important we get additional eyes on this case. So the federal level, the FBI, the U.S. Attorney, the attorney general — they'll be involved. And that’s the whole purpose of an investigation — to make sure that all the facts come out before this goes to the justice administration.
Clifft: This puts LMPD is at the center of yet another high-profile controversy. The Explorer Program sex abuse scandal, overtime abuse, controversial traffic stop policies. Do you still have confidence in Chief Steve Conrad's ability to lead the department?
Fischer: I mean, there is no question that policing is complex, and police officers are asked to make perfect decisions all the time with imperfect administrations. So I can just tell you, Candyce, right now what my focus is is we’re in the middle of a pandemic, as everybody knows. And we need to make sure we get through the Breonna Taylor case, at least this part right now, so the family gets the information that they deserve, the community gets that as well and that proper oversight is on there. So that’s what my focus is right now.
Clifft: Does this give you concern though that this is controversy No. 3, 4 or 5 for this department? Do you have confidence in Chief Conrad?
Fischer: Again, I think in terms of what is important to focus on right now is not going to be drawn into that question. That’s not going to help us get through the pandemic. That’s not going to help us get through this case right now. The community deserves that we get all these as best as we can.
Riggs: What conversations have you had with Chief Conrad about the decision-making in this case?
Fischer: Numerous, obviously, and many. We want to make sure this case moves through the PIU process and the investigation process as quickly as possible while being complete as possible. as well. A case like, we’re interviewing 50-70 people, transcribing that, making sure all those stories line up. If they don’t line up, why don’t they line up? The investigation after that, forensics. So that’s the most important thing right now is make sure we get the facts straight, make sure that gets out into the community, make sure there’s the proper oversight so everybody can feel certain that we do have the facts out there. My client, if you will, in this is the truth, is the justice. I don’t represent any special interest group. I don’t represent any particular department in Metro. I just want to make sure the truth gets out right now.
Clifft: Once reports are done, whether that’s the LMPD Public Integrity Unit or a federal investigation in the report, who’s responsibility is it to do something with the information we get from this? Does that fall on just Chief Conrad? Or does that fall on you, as well?
Fischer: When we talk about the process, so the case will end up. And sometime next week it will go, again, to the U.S. Attorney and FBI, attorney general for them to take a look at it. They will check it for completeness. If they have any questions, it will go back to LMPD to answer the questions they have. Once all that is done then ... the Attorney General will prosecute the case if there’s evidence to prosecute there, then the court system will take over after that.
Clifft: Mayor Fischer, though, what happens if there is nothing to prosecute? If prosecutors come back and say, 'We don’t have evidence to file charges in this case,' what assurance can you give to the community that some sort of action will be taken from whatever is gleamed from this investigation?
Fischer: The community first needs to think the investigation is credible, and that’s why were taking these additional steps I’ve talked about. As you know, I’ve called for investigations into LMPD before. We did that with the Explorer case. We’re doing that to have an addition review for this case well. So that’s how the process needs to work out. And I totally understand why this is frustrating to people. People want it to be quick and easy. But that’s not the situation with things like this. So the most important thing is to get to the truth, and we’ll follow where the truth goes from there. I just don’t want to speculate on that. I pledge to the community as I have for the last nine and a half years: I will deal with the issues as I have before. If difficult decisions need to be made I do not shy away from those. I will be transparent and accountable to citizens of Louisville, as I always have. We have to look at this as a very difficult situation. And we need all of us right now to be insisting on the truth and insisting on accountability in this case. And I will be there with the people.
Riggs: Mayor, will you call for an independent investigation? And if so, who’s going to pay for that?
Fischer: Well, I feel like I’ve done that already with referring the case to the FBI and the U.S. Attorney and the attorney general. So I am not sure what other type of independent investigation you would do outside of that.
Clifft: Is that something the city pays for?
Fischer: I don’t believe so. There’s not a huge expense associated with something like that. But the important thing is that there is additional eyes being put on this cases so that people can see that it’s not just LMPD investigating itself. It’s also independent bodies, federal level. So that they can have the confidence that whatever comes out in this case, that it is the facts. It’s the truth. That’s the most important thing here.
Clifft: Mayor Fischer, we thank you for your time.
Fischer: All right. Thank you.
