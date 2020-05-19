LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville faith leaders are calling for the immediate prosecution of the Louisville Metro Police officers involved in the police raid that killed former EMT Breonna Taylor.
The Interdenominational Ministerial Coalition also wants each officer suspended, without pay. The president of the coalition said continuing to pay officers Myles Cosgrove, Jon Mattingly and Brett Hankison is simply unfair. The coalition also doesn't think the officers should be allowed to pick up security gigs.
The investigation from March has recently gained national attention after LMPD busted into Taylor's apartment looking for evidence in a drug investigation. Police said her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, began shooting at them, which is why officers fired. Taylor was killed.
Louisville faith leaders believe other tactics could've been used that would have prevented Taylor's death.
Rev. Frank Smith Jr. seemed to speak directly to Louisville's mayor and police chief at times during a virtual news conference.
"We believe that to heed our call will send a clear message to this community and this nation that you are serious about correcting the prevailing problem of excessive deadly force," he said. "We ask that you do what is right, and that you do it now."
Right now, the officers are on administrative reassignment. On Monday, Mayor Greg Fischer announced changes to LMPD in response to this case.
The Interdenominational Ministerial Coalition sent their request in writing to LMPD and Fischer.
