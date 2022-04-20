LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mash-up of musicians, food and nostalgia has come to life in the Portland neighborhood.
Rockerbuilt, founded in 2017, is a company that designs and builds custom products. Many of the employees are musicians who work on projects between tours and gigs. Now, they've finished their first customized Airstream trailer and turned it into a food truck, just in time for Thunder Over Louisville.
Please & Thank You plans to sell cookies and coffee out of it. Rockerbuilt said this new project brought on some new challenges.
"It was mostly a lot of cursing," said Brad White, CEO and owner of Rockerbuilt. "There's a lot of learning curve. This thing is in the round. So, you're working with no straight edges in any location in the whole project, so it makes for a big challenge to get things square and level because it really doesn't exist."
Rockerbuilt said another business has already ordered a second customized trailer.
