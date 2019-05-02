LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A bomb threat temporarily raised the security level at Meyzeek Middle School on Thursday, according to a letter sent to parents from the school’s principal.
Meyzeek Middle Principal Ronda George, in a letter obtained by WDRB News, said a student received the threat in a text message from an unknown number and reported it to school officials, who in turn called Jefferson County Public Schools security and Louisville Metro Police and raised the school’s security level.
An LMPD spokesman said officers arrived around 12:30 p.m. and assisted JCPS security officers as their K-9 swept the school and grounds. School operations resumed as normal once officers cleared the scene and found no bomb, according to George's letter.
"I commend the student for alerting us to this threat and want to encourage you to remind your child to always report any suspicious activity to a trusted adult at school and to you," George wrote in the letter. "Again, the safety, health and welfare of your child are always my top priorities.”
JCPS declined to comment, referring WDRB News to George's letter.
