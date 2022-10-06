LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amazon is looking to hire 3,000 workers across Kentucky -- with 1,500 of those jobs in the Louisville area -- as part of a push to hire 150,000 nationally ahead of the holiday season.
According to a news release, full-time, seasonal and part-time roles are available nationwide, with sign-on bonuses of $3,000 offered in select locations.
Seasonal employees will have an opportunity to transition to full-time positions.
The company says the hiring push is part of a nearly $1 billion investment that also boosts wages, bringing average worker pay to more than $19 an hour.
Those jobs are in the areas of packing, picking, sorting and shipping, and are open to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels, according to the news release.
"We're proud to offer a wide variety of roles for people of all backgrounds, with more than 150,000 roles available across the country," said John Felton, Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide operations, in a statement. "Those who choose to stay with us will find a lot of opportunities to grow their careers, whether they take advantage of our free college tuition programs or seek out promotions across our network -- this year alone, more than 20,000 front-line employees received promotions."
Anyone interested in applying should click here.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.