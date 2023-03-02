LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Ohio have issued an Amber Alert to find a 2-year-old boy who was kidnapped Thursday morning.
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Brandon Rozier, Jr. was taken at 5 a.m. Thursday from a hone on Sterling Avenue in North College Hill, Ohio.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.
Brandon was allegedly taken by 22-year-old Lucy Renee Bullock. She is 5'-3" tall and weighing 135 pounds. Her vehicle is described as a 2009 black Saturn Vue, with an Ohio license plate bearing the registration "JVU5960."
Anyone any information on either Brandon or Bullock is asked to call 911 or 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764).
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.