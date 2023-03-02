Brandon Rozier, Jr. and Lucy Renee Bullock (Amber Alert)

Brandon Rozier, Jr. and Lucy Renee Bullock, the subjects of an Amber Alert out of Ohio issued on March 2, 2023. (Image source: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Ohio have issued an Amber Alert to find a 2-year-old boy who was kidnapped Thursday morning.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Brandon Rozier, Jr. was taken at 5 a.m. Thursday from a hone on Sterling Avenue in North College Hill, Ohio.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.

Brandon was allegedly taken by 22-year-old Lucy Renee Bullock. She is 5'-3" tall and weighing 135 pounds. Her vehicle is described as a 2009 black Saturn Vue, with an Ohio license plate bearing the registration "JVU5960."

Anyone any information on either Brandon or Bullock is asked to call 911 or 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764). 

