LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old girl from Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Indiana State Police and the Fort Wayne Police Department are on the lookout for Leanna Nicole Herron.
Police say she was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. in Fort Wayne and is believed to be in extreme danger.
She is 4-feet tall, weighs 69 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweat suit with white stripes and black and white Nikes, police say.
Police are also looking for a suspect, 26-year-old Zyair Jalinc Herron. He was last seen wearing a red and black sweat suit and black boots. Police say he stands 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, a gold grill over his teeth and "Zamirah" tattooed on the left side of his neck. Police believe he's driving an older model silver Chevy Malibu with black rims and a temporary plate.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or dial 911.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.