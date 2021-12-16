LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new nonstop flight to Boston is coming to Louisville.
The first American Airlines flight out of Louisville to Boston will take off from Muhammad Ali Airport starting June 9.
SDF announced the flight Thursday morning with a bit of schtick featuring five actors dressed in the style of patriots from the Boston Tea Party. They stood at a podium and said they were tired of layovers and connecting flights to Boston. Mayor Greg Fischer attended the announcement, and told the special guests they would have to trade their tea for bourbon
"Boston has been a target destination for LRAD since our inception in 2017, and we're thrilled today to announce it's become a reality. We appreciate American Airlines' faith in Louisville," said Sandra Frazier with the Louisville Regional Airlift Development.
LRAD is a group that lobbies for certain flights to come to the city. Boston is one of the destinations they have worked to get for years.
The daily nonstop flights will be aboard a 76-seat Embraer 175 jet, and 12 of those seats will be in First Class. The plane will be equipped with WiFi.
Airport officials say they have worked for a long time to get the nonstop flight. It's the airport's 37th nonstop flight, and it comes at a time when travel is on the rebound after the pandemic.
Frazier says the flight to Boston benefits Louisville travelers as well the city's economy, as it opens the gate to bring more people into town. It will also be huge for business travel.
"This flight will be key in helping Louisville succeed," Frazier said. "The connectivity between Boston and Louisville will be helpful for many, but especially the healthcare industry and the tech sector."
This is the first direct flight to Boston from Louisville in 14 years.
