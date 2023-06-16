LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A parent's worst nightmare is losing a child.
Robin Abbott's son, Jason, spent time at Fort Knox and served in Iraq for two years but was honorably discharged due to PTSD. His struggles with PTSD eventually led to his death in 2017.
"He was probably my best friend," Abbott said. "That's probably what I miss most about him."
Abbott said she didn't know where to turn. That's when she discovered a special group of women.
"American Gold Star mothers is the best thing that's happened to me," Abbott said.
Members of American Gold Star Mothers offer support and guidance to one another. Abbott calls it a sisterhood.
"We don't even have to have words," Abbott said. "It's just a look in the eye, it's the way they hold your hand. It's that pat on the back because we all know."
Abbott, like many, initially believed American Gold Star Mothers was only for mothers whose child was killed in action. But the organization also accepts moms whose children die of service-related PTSD deaths.
"We have always been inclusive," Sarah Taylor, president of the organization, said. "The suicide issue has become rampant since 911... We will bring the moms into our circle because they need a little bit extra."
That open door policy gives women like Abbott a lifeline.
"I have really close dear friends and a great family, but they don't understand your struggle," Abbott said. "But these women do."
Members are not only able to bond over the sacrifices their children made but by helping others to honor their memories.
Members packed 250 backpacks for homeless veterans during their national convention in Louisville.
"It's also so healing, all the work we do to help veterans," Abbott said. "I think my son can look down and be proud of me."
Abbott and other members of the organization encourage moms to reach out and to get the support they need.
"Reach out to American Gold star mothers," Abbot said. "I encourage you, at least, to look into it."
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.