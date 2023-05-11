LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Anchorage Middletown Fire and EMS announced a new initiative to increase water safety and promote responsible boating.
The district is partnering with Captain's Quarters and other local marinas to launch a free life jacket program for those who may not have access to them or may not be able to afford them.
The life jackets will be different sizes to fit children and adults and can be found at stands placed throughout the riverbank and marinas within the district.
The U.S. Coast Guard reported 658 boating-related deaths in 2021. The agency said 81% died by drowning, and 83% were not wearing life jackets.
