LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Death by suicide is believed to be one of the leading causes of death for military veterans.
That's why a national nonprofit, USA Cares, is trying to help military families take a stand against veteran death by suicide.
And whether they finish the hole with a birdie, a par or bogey, the 88 people who played in Monday's golf scramble at Valhalla Golf Club believe a bad day on the golf course is better than a good day at work — or at war.
"I served 15 months in Iraq and six months in Afghanistan," said Andy Dytrych, an Army veteran.
On Monday afternoon, Dytrych's focus was on improving his handicap but other days, he is crippled by a less visible problem. It is a handicap impacting thousands of brave military veterans.
"Everyday presents a new challenge and what's unseen around the corner can cause a lot of anxiety or stress," he said.
That anxiety and stress are having a deadly impact on our military veterans.
"They're saying it's around 22 veterans a day. So if you sit down and figure that out, 22 veterans a day take their own lives, that's over 8,000 a year," said USA Cares President & CEO Trace Chesser.
Chesser is also a military veteran and knows firsthand some of the struggles facing the brave men and women who serve our country.
"USA Cares helps to reduce factors that can contribute to veteran suicide," she said. "Very important to me. I've had friends that have taken their own lives, and it's pretty tough."
Chesser said that is why this annual event is more than just a golf scramble.
This year's golf scramble include 22 teams and 88 players. The money raised will be used to help reduce factors that contribute to the number of veterans who die by suicide.
"USA Cares is focused on trying to relieve the emergency financial assistance needs of our veterans and our active duty military," he said. "So the funds from this event will be used for that emergency assistance. So we're going to actually keep a family together in their home. Those situations [they're] dealing with like eviction foreclosure, no utilities, no food. Those are some of the number one items that lead to veteran suicide."
Chesser says USA Cares is not just limited to the Louisville Metro area.
"We have veterans all over the country reaching out to us every week. We have about 100 applications per week," said Chesser.
Meanwhile, despite a few bad strokes on the golf course, Dytrych's mental health is good these days, and he believes it will get better for other veterans as well because of organizations like USA Cares.
"It shows a country that we swear an oath to support and defend will step up and help support us when we need them the most," said Dytrych.
So far, the event has raised more than $200,000. If you would like to donate or learn more about USA Cares, Inc., click here.
