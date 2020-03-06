LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The golden age of gaming is in Louisville this weekend.
The Louisville Arcade Expo, an annual event featuring pinball, arcade games, console games, classic computers and cosplay, will be at the Triple Crown Pavilion Convention Center this weekend in Louisville.
A virtual reality room, an Xbox 360 system and ready-to-play Halo 3 and Call of Duty are new to this year's Arcade Expo.
Tickets start at $30 for adults, and $20 for ages 11 through 17. Children 10 years and younger are admitted free. The expo will run form 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
