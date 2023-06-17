LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people turned out for the third annual Father's Day Peace Walk to Stop the Violence.
More than two dozen churches, businesses, organizations and elected officials joined Rev. Charles Elliott Jr. for a walk and motorcade along Broadway to the Kroger at 28th Street. Elliott walked and worked with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the Civil Rights movement.
The walk included a mixture of denominations and backgrounds, all with the goal of walking for peace.
"Walking against gun violence and crime," Elliott said. "We believe that when we all unite our forces together, as I aid to the main this morning, it is going to take all of us."
On Friday, King Solomon Church partnered with the National Baptist Convention to give out 500 meals to feed hundreds families in need.
