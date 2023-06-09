LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another hole has opened up on Blackiston Mill Road Bridge.
Ken Conklin, a spokesman for the Town of Clarksville, made the announcement Friday afternoon.
"We can confirm that there is another large hole in the asphalt of the Blackiston Mill Road over Silver Creek, which connects Clarksville to New Albany," he said, in a statement.
Conklin stressed that the bridge is maintained by the Floyd County Highway Department, not the town of Clarksville.
Police have been notified, according to Conklin.
It's not the first time the bridge has had problems with holes in the concrete. In November, the bridge was closed due to to a similar hole. It reopened days later, after crews completed repairs.
