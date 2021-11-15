CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Blackiston Mill Road bridge is back open after crews completed repairs.
The Town of Clarksville announced the reopening shortly after 11 a.m. Monday.
According to Town of Clarksville spokesman Ken Conklin, the bridge over Silver Creek was closed last Friday, after a large hole developed in the concrete on the bridge.
Since the bridge belongs to Floyd County and New Albany, Conklin originally said he was unsure when the bridge would reopen. By Monday morning, a metal plate had been installed over the hole, and the bridge was again open for traffic.
