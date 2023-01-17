LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Numbers show overwhelming support for Jefferson County Public Schools' School Choice Plan, with more than 300 parents picking schools closer to home.
Linda Duncan, a member of the JCPS Board of Education, said at Tuesday evening's meeting that it's exciting to see the number of west Louisville families choosing a school in their immediate area.
More than 90% of parents have turned in their applications for the 2023-24 school year.
As for kindergarten applications, the district said 311 of 374 picked a school in their choice zone, close to home. That's 83%.
The numbers are similar for middle school, with 551 of 715 opting for a choice zone school, 77% picking a school near their neighborhood.
In high school, the numbers dropped a bit, standing at 33%.
The district recently put more than $40 million into revamping Shawnee Middle School and Shawnee High School. The new West Louisville Middle School is also attracting a lot of applications.
"It is because of the young people that we serve in our communities and our families understand and want to go to a school that is close to home, and we recognize that it is really 90 years in the making, it has been decades," the school's principal, Jeronda Majors, said.
JCPS has held events at every elementary school in the district for parents to visit.
Shawnee is seeing a lot of interest from parents who want their children at the same campus from middle through high school.
The on-time application numbers for kindergarteners demonstrate enthusiasm for the school choice plan. Last year, just over 1,100 applied. But that number rose nearly four times this year to 4,824.
JCPS' board unanimously passed the changes to the district's student assignment plan in June 2022 that established the "choice zones."
