LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools call it a win, but some parents say it's the beginning of their next fight.
Kentucky's Supreme Court struck down a state law that allowed donors to receive tax credits for supporting private school tuition Thursday afternoon. In its unanimous decision, the high court said the 2021 measure violated the state's constitution as the justices upheld a lower court ruling issued more than a year ago.
Misty Glin, a mother and former JCPS board of education candidate, sends her son to private school, because of bullying problems she said her son faced while attending JCPS. She believes Thursday's Kentucky Supreme Court decision limits education options for families.
"You can go to JCPS or you can figure out how you're going to pay the 16 to 20,000 dollars it costs per year to send your child to private school," Glin said.
Glin thinks families could have benefited from a tax credit towards private school tuition.
The bill created a form of scholarship tax credits — referred to by supporters as "education opportunity accounts." Under the measure, private donors backing the accounts would be eligible for tax credits.
The state would have set $25 million aside during the law's first year for credits.
"Public dollars can only go to public schools, period," Governor Andy Beshear said Thursday afternoon.
In a statement, JCPS said:
“Everyone who supports public education and public schools should be pleased with today’s unanimous decision by the Kentucky Supreme Court. This ill-conceived, unconstitutional law would have siphoned needed tax dollars away from Jefferson County Public Schools, other Kentucky school districts and the students who need the most support. We appreciate the court’s well-reasoned opinion.”
"We can't send public dollars directly or indirectly to private or charter schools, nor should anyone try," Beshear said.
Groups opposed to the ruling, said the judge's decision favors the education system, instead of favoring families.
"Are we going to say that the child for which the system isn't working, that we're not going to do anything for them just so we can protect the system? Again, this has to be about the needs of students, not protecting the system," said Jim Waters with Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions.
Right now opponents are digesting the ruling, but say they will keep pushing for school choice in the future.
"We have done a disservice to our families by not letting them have true school choice and options," Glin said.
