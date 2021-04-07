LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest vaccination site is scheduled to open at Louisville's Cardinal Stadium on April 12.
About 100 volunteers will run the 28-lane vaccine site every day for the next seven weeks, starting Monday. Volunteers -- including members of AmeriCorps, the National Guard and medical students -- spent a few hours Wednesday training at the site.
"It's so important to me that I can give back in a such big way," said Annabelle Merz, an AmeriCorps member.
They'll soon take part in administering up to 4,000 shots a day of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone aged 16 or older. From directing traffic in the massive maze of cones, to checking people in, to giving the shot and monitoring after the shot, it's a huge undertaking.
University Hospital is running the site. Hugh Shoff, the associate chief medical officer at the university, says they're ready.
"We know there will be hiccups," Shoff said. "We know something will happen, and that's OK. We're ready to adapt as much as we can and get over those. But the excitement of being able to get more vaccine out, helping to end this pandemic and getting back to the life we want to live is really more exciting for me. Sure, there's pressure. But I'm focusing on the excitement right now."
Cardinal Stadium has been designated as a regional vaccination site, so any Kentucky resident aged 16 and older can get a shot there.
"If they are 16 or 17 years old, we do ask they bring a parent or guardian. Anyone outside of that, we ask you bring an ID," Schoff said. "We're working with the health department as they slowly close down Broadbent and move into what they want to do in the community. We've looked to them and what processes worked well with them."
Appointments are highly encouraged, but some limited walk-ins will be accepted. So far, about 8,000 appointments have been scheduled for next week.
Residents interested in getting a vaccine can call 502-681-1435 or click here to sign up online. If you're interested in volunteering, click here to sign up.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.