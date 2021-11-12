LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has the meats, and soon, it'll have the drinks.
Arby's is releasing two limited edition alcoholic drinks: "Arby's Curly Fry Vodka" and "Arby's Crinkle Fry Vodka."
Officials said both vodkas taste just like their namesake fries.
The curly fry vodka has cayenne, onion and garlic. The crinkle fry vodka has kosher salt and sugar. The potato-based liquor will debut in November but will only be available in a handful of states.
Each bottle costs $60 and will be available to purchase online.
