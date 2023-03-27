LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world's largest Christian music festival returns to Kentucky this summer.
The Ark Encounter will host 40 Days and 40 Nights of Christian Music, comprising concerts with 150 musical acts from Aug. 1 to Sept. 9. The shows will range from country and bluegrass to southern gospel, inspirational and worship songs.
The concerts are free with admission to the Ark Encounter in Williamstown and the Creation Museum in Petersburg.
Officials said more than $50,000 people attended the festival last year.
