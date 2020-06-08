LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Ark Encounter and Creation Museum are reopening after being closed for three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When it announced plans to reopen the attractions in May, Answers in Genesis said it will require everyone to commit to six-foot social distancing guidelines, and will keep crowds at a third of capacity. The organization says it can also accommodate additional guests in an outdoor zoo, large gardens and other attractions at its complex.
Two new attractions will soon open at the complex: the Creation Museum's new $1.3 million Stargazer Planetarium, along with a high-tech exhibit on the so-called "ape-men."
The Ark Encounter is also scheduled to open a $3 million high-tech virtual reality exhibit called "Truth Traveler" in July.
According to a news release, the planetarium has undergone a multi-million- dollar upgrade paid for with donations from supporters. The cost of building the new planetarium alone was $1.2 million.
Visitors are required to pay a separate admission to the planetarium, and programs will be shown throughout the day.
For more information, visit CreationMuseum.org and ArkEncounter.org.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.