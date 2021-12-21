LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 3D butterfly wall was unveiled at Donate Life Kentucky's new Jeffersontown location on Tuesday as a "symbol of life and hope to those within the donation community."
Organizers want people to name a butterfly in honor of someone who has been impacted by organ or tissue donation.
The National Donor Family Council chose the butterfly to symbolize organ donation and the gift of life. They say it represents change, hope and endurance.
"That's what we hope that people feel when the walk in the door," Shelley Snyder, executive director of community outreach at Donate Life Kentucky, said. "They feel that comfort, and they know that we are paying tribute to those incredible donor families and all of those patients that have received transplants and those who are still waiting."
Each butterfly tribute goes to the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates' "Building a Legacy" campaign.
Donate Life Kentucky said the design was created by internationally recognized Japanese American artist Shohei Katayama.
