LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — At least one person is dead after a crash on I-65 north in Bullitt County Sunday morning.
NET Alert1440: I-65N is closed at MM 113 in Bullitt County for 3-4 hours due to a fatal crash. Detour via Exit 112 to KY-245 to KY-61.— TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) September 5, 2021
TRIMARC confirmed that police shut down I-65 north near Clermont Road after the fatal crash at 8:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
It is unknown if anyone else was additionally hurt or killed in the crash.
NET Alert1440: Canceled I-65 North at MM 113 in Bullitt County. All lanes have reopened.— TRIMARC (@TRIMARCTraffic) September 5, 2021
Officials confirmed that all lanes reopened at 10:00 a.m.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.