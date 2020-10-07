LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A fresh spot for craft beer lovers is brewing up new business in the Shelby Park neighborhood.
Atrium Brewing has been overwhelmed with support since opening its doors Sept. 25 on the corner of Oak and Logan streets.
"So far, we're learning that we need to make more beer — way more beer!" said Spencer Guy, Atrium's head brewer. "We've sold a whole lot of beer in the last two weeks. More than expected."
It's painted, plain and simple, on the side of the building: "Fresh beer made here." And that's what the owners are going for, with plans to release fresh, new beer on a weekly basis. Guy described the beers as "a little bit more laid back and relaxed" with different hop varieties, fruits, and clever flavor combinations.
On Thursday, Atrium will launch two new beers: an Oktoberfest and a hazy IPA. Guy is also working on several new beers for the weeks and months to come, including a collaboration beer with Against the Grain Brewery for Louisville Beer Week.
"We've got one year-round beer, that's our Kolsch. It's a light yellow, fizzy beer. It's going to please everybody," Guy said. "Everything else is going to constantly rotate, and that's to keep things fun for the consumer and fun for us in the brewery."
With indoor and outdoor seating options set up for social distancing, Atrium can safely accommodate around 80 guests. A food truck, Brick & Mortar, is also parked on site with a menu that pairs with the brews on tap.
"Inside we're a little more upscale. You're going to feel like you're almost at a nice wine bar, with liquid to match — really high-quality liquid," Guy said. "Then you come out back, and it's a little more casual. We kind of have the best of both worlds. It's a great hang to sit around and watch a football game and drink Kolsch. It's also a great place to ring a date."
The Atrium building formerly housed T. Eddie's, a beloved karaoke and neighborhood dive bar. Donald Mahoney, Atrium's vice president and creative director, said most of Atrium's management team has either lived or worked in the area and spent time at T. Eddie's.
"We want to keep the spirit of the place alive," Mahoney said.
There is the hope to eventually have a karaoke night, in honor of T. Eddie's, at Atrium once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and it is safe to do so.
Plans for Atrium have been about three years in the making. Mahoney said that Louisville has "an amazing beer scene already, but there's room for growth here." The owners got the 130-year-old building about a year ago, and renovating it took a bit longer than expected because of its condition. The coronavirus pandemic also slowed some of the brewery's preparations.
Atrium is one of many new businesses moving in or starting up in the Shelby Park neighborhood. It's not far from Red Top Dogs, a gourmet hot dog restaurant, and Logan Street Market, which is celebrating its one-year anniversary.
"You see a combination of businesses continuing operation. Some businesses are reopening, who took a break in our COVID time. And then you also see new businesses opening here. It's very exciting," said Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith, D-4. "And what makes it special in Shelby Park neighborhood is you don't see a cookie-cutter approach."
The Atrium team is thrilled to finally be open and is thankful for the community's support.
