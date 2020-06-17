LMPD officers involved in Springfield Drive (Breonna Taylor) shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The attorney for Breonna Taylor's family wants to set the record straight on a rumor that has been making the rounds.

Sam Aguiar said claims that there will be no charges against the officers involved in Taylor's case are absolutely not true. He took to Facebook to say neither the feds nor the attorney general are making any announcement anytime soon.

Aguiar said he wanted to address the rumors, because they are nothing more than an effort to promote violence.

Instead, he encourages people to keep standing up for Taylor and for justice peacefully.

LMPD officers shot and killed Taylor, an emergency room tech and former EMT, during an early morning raid March 13. The shooting of Taylor, a black woman, has drawn national scrutiny and calls for an independent probe. While the three officers who raided Taylor’s home were not wearing body cams, according to police – Sgt. Jon Mattingly, Det. Myles Cosgrove and Det. Brett Hankison – Aguiar has requested body cam footage from 15 other officers who were on the scene at some point. 

