LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County coroner's office has identified a man who was found shot to death in Okolona last Tuesday.
According to a news release from the deputy coroner, LMPD officers responded to reports of a shooting on Dec. 22, just before 8 p.m., in the 5400 block of Monaco Drive near the Outer Loop. That's where they found the victim, identified as 18-year-old Marquan Ridgeway, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Louisville Metro EMS also responded and pronounced Ridgeway dead at the scene.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD (574-5673).
