LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 21-year-old man who was shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Sunday night.
That man has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as Alec Pettiway.
Police say officers responding to the the 900 block of Esquire Alley in the Russell neighborhood found Pettiway, who "had sustained at least one gunshot wound," Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said in a statement.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
The coroner's office lists his cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds sustained in a homicide.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
