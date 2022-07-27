LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the name of a man who died in a crash on Interstate 65 late Tuesday night.
Emedi Assumani, 21, was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday after the SUV he was in was rear-ended late Tuesday evening.
An off-duty Louisville Metro Police officer drove up on a crash involving a passenger vehicle and an SUV just before midnight Wednesday, according to a news release from LMPD. The officer was checking the vehicle off the side of the road when a van traveling northbound hit the SUV that was disabled from the earlier incident.
Investigators believe the driver of the van failed to notice the disabled SUV in the center lane with its hazards on.
Besides, Assumani, two other people in the SUV were taken to the hospital. Assumani was a passenger in the back of the SUV when it was hit. The other two are expected to survive, according to the release. The driver of the van was not treated for injuries.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is continuing their investigation. The northbound lanes of I-65 in the area were closed for several hours but reopened around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
