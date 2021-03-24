LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's office has released the name of a 26-year-old man who was gunned down in the Shawnee neighborhood late Tuesday night.
According to a new release, police responded to reports of a shooting at 44th and W. Market Streets just before 11 p.m. on March 23. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:29 p.m.
The coroner's office identifies the victim as Javonte Richie, who resided in the 100 block of S. 45th Street.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
