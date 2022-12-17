LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 33-year-old woman who was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood Friday night.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Nisanda Marshall, of Louisville. She died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner's office.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, says officers responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street at about 8 p.m. on Friday.
Once on scene, officers found a woman, identified by the coroner's office as Marshall, who had been shot. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at the department's crime tip portal.
