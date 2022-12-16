LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood on Friday evening.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of W. Lee Street at about 8 p.m.
Once on scene, officers found a woman who had been shot. Police said she was pronounced deceased at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at the department's crime tip portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.