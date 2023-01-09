LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was shot to death in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as 63-year-old Paulette M. Ray, a Louisville resident.
Police were called to the 1400 block of Sale Avenue, near the intersection with Lester Avenue, just after midnight on Sunday, Jan. 8, according to Aaron Ellis a spokesman with the Louisville Metro Police Department.
When officers arrived, they found the woman identified by the coroner's office as Ray. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are searching for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or send an anonymous tips through the Crime Tip Portal.
Previous story:
