LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was found dead inside a condominium in St. Matthews on Monday.
That man has been identified as 64-year-old Eric Richardson.
Firefighters were called to the Sherwood Condo complex on Dupont Circle about noon Monday. When they arrived, there was no fire, but they did find a kerosene heater filling the room with black sooty smoke. Richardson, the resident of the condo, was found dead.
St. Matthews Fire Chief Bill Seng said it has not been determined whether Richardson died from the smoke or another medical condition.
As of Tuesday, the coroner's office had not determined Richardson's cause of death. But Seng said Metro Arson is investigating whether the kerosene heater was being used as a primary or supplemental heating source.
