LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who died after a crash in the northbound lanes of the Gene Snyder, I-265, near Billtown Road, Sunday night.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 28-year-old Justin Adamson, of Louisville. Police say the crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 8.
Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said police believe Adamson was driving a Toyota 4Runner in a northbound lane of the Gene Snyder Freeway when he swerved to avoid a tire in the road. Police say Adamson then lost control of the vehicle and drove off the road, where he was ejected from the vehicle.
Smiley said Adamson was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no one else was hurt.
